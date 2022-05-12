Look: Mitch Trubisky, Wife Announce Major Personal News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 13: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Buffalo Bills runs off the field at the halftime against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 13, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

It's been quite the offseason for former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky and his family.

After spending the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills, he and his wife, Hillary, will be moving to Pittsburgh. He inked a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'll have a chance to compete for the starting job.

But that's not the only change in his life recently. Earlier this week, he and Hillary welcomed their first child together, a son named Hudson.

"Hudson David Trubisky🤍 05/09/2022," the couple announced in a statement on Instagram.

Just a few weeks ago, Hillary spoke about the recent moves she and Mitchell have gone though and how thankful she is for their family and friends.

"This pregnancy for sure has been a wild one🐯🍃 3 OBs, 3 moves to different states and now getting ready to have baby T up in Pitt. Definitely some stressful moments but I wouldn’t change a thing. So thankful for my friends and family for being the best support system in the world," she said.

Congratulations to Mitchell and Hillary on their newest addition to the family!