Look: Mitch Trubisky's Message For Steelers Fans Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, the Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade to acquire star quarterback Russell Wilson.

Not long later, a video of Wilson addressing Broncos fans went viral. In the video, Wilson could be seen trying out a few "Broncos Country, let's ride," lines.

The video has been mocked incessantly over the past few weeks. On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback for the season-opener.

In doing so, the Steelers had Trubisky re-create Wilson's video.

Check it out.

Earlier in the week, the Steelers announced Mason Rudolph as the No. 2 quarterback and Kenny Pickett as the No. 3. However, they quickly amended that "clerical error."

"It was a clerical error," Tomlin said after the Steelers put Pickett at No. 2. "The cut and paste component was the cut and paste component."

Will Trubisky start the entire season?