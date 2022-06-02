Look: MLB Announcer Called Out For Inappropriate Nickname

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 28: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Brewers 5-3. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

It wouldn't be a proper MLB season without at least one really weird moment from an MLB announcer.

During today's game between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers, Twins announcer Jim Kaat made a really weird comment about New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes. Kaat gave Cortes the nickname "Nestor the Molester," seemingly as a term of endearment.

"Nestor the Molester. Nestor Cortes. He is fun to watch," Kaat said with a laugh.

As you can imagine, a lot of people found that throwaway line to be a little unsavory. There were some people who defended Kaat's usage of the word, but by and large it's being seen as a really poor choice of words.

That said, Nestor Cortes is playing well enough to earn some kind of nickname with an actual term of endearment. Some have dubbed him "Nasty Nestor."

Cortes' ERA has dropped to just 1.50 with his phenomenal play against the Angels on Thursday.

The 27-year-old pitcher has struck out 61 batters in his first 53 innings pitched this season. He's 4-1 in nine starts and is on pace to add another one to the W column if the Yankees hold on against the LA Angels today.

Cortes is on track for an All-Star season. Not bad for a former 26th-round pick.

What kind of nickname would you give Nestor Cortes?