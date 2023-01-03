Look: MLB Ballpark's Tribute To Damar Hamlin Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OH - MARCH 30: A general view during the national anthem prior to the Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on March 30, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The sports world is coming together to support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Even the MLB is getting in on the show of solidarity. The Cincinnati Reds have displayed a message of support on their jumbotron at the Great American Ball Park.

"Prayers for Damar Hamlin," the big board reads, alongside a photo of the 24-year-old NFL defender.

Take a look at the gesture here:

Hamlin went down with cardiac arrest during the first quarter of last night's Monday Night Football matchup in Cincinnati. His heartbeat was restored by medical personnel on the field before he was taken away from the stadium in an ambulance. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Messages of prayer and support have been pouring in from all over the sports world. The Reds are the most recent to join in with this touching gesture.

Our thoughts are with Hamlin and all those close to him during this difficult time.