Look: MLB Fans Are Furious With Angels' Behavior Sunday

Baseball fans aren't happy with what the Los Angeles Angels did on Sunday afternoon.

Angels superstar slugger Mike Trout was hit by a pitch on Saturday night and the rest of the team didn't care for it.

In the top of the second inning, Angels starting pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker on the backside with a first-pitch fastball.

That caused a scene as Winker wasn't pleased with the pitch and it led to a brawl between both teams. The benches cleared and punches were thrown, which led to eight ejections (four from each side).

When Winker was leaving the field, he gave Angels fans the double bird.

Some fans think that the Angels should've forfeited the game due to this behavior.

Some of these fans didn't get their wish. The Angels ended up winning the game by a 2-1 score and got to 35-40 overall.

As for potential discipline for the ejected players/managers, we'll have to see what the MLB decides on over the coming days.