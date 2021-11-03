The Spun

Look: MLB Fans Couldn’t Believe This Monster Home Run During World Series

Atlanta Braves Jorge Soler hits a three-run homer in the World Series.HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Jorge Soler #12 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game Six of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

To kickoff this year’s World Series between the Braves and Astros, Atlanta designated hitter Jorge Soler smacked a leadoff homer into the stands. Now in what looks to be the final game of the series, Soler has homered again — this time in an even bigger way.

With the game tied at 0-0 in the top of the third inning, the eighth-year MLB veteran cranked a three-run home run all the way out of Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The monster shot over the train tracks in left field had fans across the MLB world in awe.

Statcast had the projected distance of the homer at 446 feet, but the big-time bomb looked much further to viewers around the league.

With the help of Soler’s three-run bomb, the Braves currently lead the Astros 7-0 in the top of the seventh inning.

Barring a ridiculous comeback from Houston, it appears the Braves are poised to claim their first World Series title since 1995.

