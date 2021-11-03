Look: MLB Fans Couldn’t Believe This Monster Home Run During World Series

To kickoff this year’s World Series between the Braves and Astros, Atlanta designated hitter Jorge Soler smacked a leadoff homer into the stands. Now in what looks to be the final game of the series, Soler has homered again — this time in an even bigger way.

With the game tied at 0-0 in the top of the third inning, the eighth-year MLB veteran cranked a three-run home run all the way out of Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The monster shot over the train tracks in left field had fans across the MLB world in awe.

Statcast had the projected distance of the homer at 446 feet, but the big-time bomb looked much further to viewers around the league.

The last time I saw a ball hit as far as Jorge Soler hit that was by Albert Pujols in 2005. Holy hell. Atlanta 3, Houston 0 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 3, 2021

Jorge Soler – Home run (5280 feet) — Talkin’ Jake (@TalkinJake) November 3, 2021

Out of the damn stadium. Almost spilled my drink. Almost. https://t.co/o1avO4MCvB — Michael Farris Smith (@michael_f_smith) November 3, 2021

Fun fact: Jorge Soler once hit a ball so far off me in Omaha that he apologized the next day. — Rob Zastryzny (@RobZastryzny_8) November 3, 2021

All 3 of Jorge Soler's HR this series have put the Braves in the lead. He's the 6th player with 3 go-ahead HR in a single World Series. Only Gene Tenace (4 for the 1972 Athletics) had more). pic.twitter.com/MnT9GzuDDq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 3, 2021

We all were thinking it Jorge Soler reminiscent of the Albert Pujols home run in Houston #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1wJePaHr1d — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) November 3, 2021

With the help of Soler’s three-run bomb, the Braves currently lead the Astros 7-0 in the top of the seventh inning.

Barring a ridiculous comeback from Houston, it appears the Braves are poised to claim their first World Series title since 1995.