Look: MLB Hall Of Famer Destroys Pirates Organization
The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the worst organizations across the four major sports in the United States - let alone baseball.
They'e not really a laughing stock as they're mainly just a forgotten entity, but they were certainly on the main stage Tuesday night. It wasn't for a good reason, either.
Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley eviscerated the Pirates for their lack of payroll and name recognition within the lineup.
"You talk about a no-name line-up, there's no team like this," he said. "Would love to see some of the service time if you add it all up - it's not much. Just came from Kansas city and you see all of those young kids...this is different though. Doesn't it seem different? They have a lot of prospects they're playing over there."
"This is a hodgepodge of nothingness," he continued.
When the Pirates payroll became a topic, Eckersely really let the organization have it.
"It's ridiculous. It really is. Pathetic," he said.
While his comments are harsh, he's not exactly wrong.
The Pirates haven't won a playoff game in nearly a decade and before that, hadn't won a playoff series since they won the World Series in 1979.
What do you think of Eckersley's comments?