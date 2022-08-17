Look: MLB Hall Of Famer Destroys Pirates Organization

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 24: Hall of Fame Dennis Eckersley is introduced during the 2022 Hall of Fame weekend at the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the worst organizations across the four major sports in the United States - let alone baseball.

They'e not really a laughing stock as they're mainly just a forgotten entity, but they were certainly on the main stage Tuesday night. It wasn't for a good reason, either.

Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley eviscerated the Pirates for their lack of payroll and name recognition within the lineup.

"You talk about a no-name line-up, there's no team like this," he said. "Would love to see some of the service time if you add it all up - it's not much. Just came from Kansas city and you see all of those young kids...this is different though. Doesn't it seem different? They have a lot of prospects they're playing over there."

"This is a hodgepodge of nothingness," he continued.

When the Pirates payroll became a topic, Eckersely really let the organization have it.

"It's ridiculous. It really is. Pathetic," he said.

While his comments are harsh, he's not exactly wrong.

The Pirates haven't won a playoff game in nearly a decade and before that, hadn't won a playoff series since they won the World Series in 1979.

