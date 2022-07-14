Look: MLB Pitcher Has Embarrassing Dugout Meltdown

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view of Coors Field during the Colorado Rockies v the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 7, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images)

There are plenty of players across Major League Baseball having a bad game today. But for one pitcher, a particular rough day on the mound led to a stunning meltdown in the dugout.

During today's game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies, Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland gave up three runs in the fifth inning that allowed San Diego to tie the game. He was forced out of the game soon after, allowing six hits, five runs and three walks with only three strikeouts.

But when Freeland got to the Denver dugout he was practically apoplectic. Video shows him grabbing a bat and smashing it into the ceiling above him before tossing the bat and dropping an F-bomb.

The announcers had some fun with that meltdown and the fans did too. The video has over 5,000 views in just a few minutes.

"No that’s awesome. That’s the kind of reaction I want from this Padres team when we give up runs when leading!! Show some anger, some emotions. Losing is emotional and I expect players to feel emotional," one Padres fan replied.

"He is upset because he usually owns us and he didn’t today," wrote another Padres fan.

"When your mom tells you there are no more pizza rolls," another fan joked in the comments.

Fortunately for Freeland, his Rockies have taken the lead back and now lead 8-5 after seven innings.

Nevertheless, a fine is probably on his way - maybe more if he caused actual damage to that part of the dugout.