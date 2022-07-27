Look: MLB Pitcher Kicks Bat In Dugout, Hits Teammate

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 27: A general view during the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on April 27, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 7-3 bout.

Starting Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon took the loss and looked extremely frustrated in the process. Following the fifth inning, Rodon took his frustrations out on a bat in the dugout.

Rodon stormed down the dugout steps and kicked a bat. The only problem is that he had several teammates right in the path of the bat. One of them, shortstop Thairo Estrada, was struck by the new projectile.

Rodon immediately apologized, but a few of his teammates made sure he knew what he did was wrong.

After the game, Rodon said he was frustrated after struggling during his last two outings. However, he knows he messed up.

"Unacceptable action," Rodon said after the game. "I hit my teammate, the nicest teammate on the team. Just a selfish action, and it just cannot happen. Stupid."

Manager Gabe Kapler weighed in as well.

"Carlos feels terrible, he knows it's unacceptable," Kapler said. "These are his teammates and if he's not able to maintain control, somebody can get hurt. ... We're going to work on ways for him to be in control in those situations."

Perhaps Rodon will think twice before acting out like this again.