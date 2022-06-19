Look: MLB Pitcher Was Told To Remove His Wedding Ring

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 05: A shot of a baseball on the mound before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 05, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) Tim Heitman/Getty Images

As the MLB continues its crackdown on foreign substances for pitchers, umpires informed Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft that he would have to remove the wedding ring on his glove hand.

According to the Cincinnati pitcher, it's a rule Major League Baseball just started enforcing Friday.

The first base umpire comes up, checks my right hand as normal. Then he asks me to take my glove off and saw my ring. He goes, 'You have to take your ring off,’ Ashcraft explained to reporters after Saturday's game. I was like, 'No, why do I have to take my ring off? I shouldn’t have to.' Then apparently it’s some new rule they came up with yesterday.

Baseball fans reacted to the exchange over the weekend.

"I would’ve gotten tossed here fairly easily," said one user. "Dumb rule."

"Umpire: 'Look at me! I make decisions that impact games.'”

"Hey baseball - stop getting in your own way," commented another fan.

"MLB gone full Bozo mode."

"Make starts before this and it was never a problem," another tweeted. "MLB continues to shoot themselves in the foot."

"ON THE GLOVE HAND?!?!!??!!??" asked a Cleveland fan.

Ashcraft ending up being tagged for six runs and eight hits in five innings of work. Since getting the call up to the bigs, the 24-year-old is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 1.17 WHIP.