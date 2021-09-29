Look: MLB Pitcher’s Throw Is Going Viral Tonight

Tuesday night in the MLB featured one of the most wild errant pitches you’ll ever see.

In the bottom of the second inning during tonight’s matchup between Detroit and Minnesota, Tigers starter Tyler Alexander lined up for a pitch against Twins catcher Willians Astudillo. Midway through his wind up, the umpire called time.

Unable to stop his arm’s forward momentum, Alexander ended up launching the ball well over the net behind home plate and into the Target Field crowd — resulting in a rare errant-pitch souvenir for a lucky fan.

Through 13 games started this season, Alexander has logged a 2-3 record with 77 strikeouts and a 4.10 ERA.

As we approach the MLB postseason, this AL Central series between the Twins and Tigers is about as inconsequential as it gets. Minnesota currently sits at dead last in the division with a 69-87 overall record. Detroit is not far ahead, just two positions up with a 75-81 record.

Both have a zero percent chance to make the postseason.

The Twins currently lead 1-0 in the top of the fifth.