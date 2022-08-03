Look: MLB Player Got Four Strikes In His At-Bat Today

In a moment that might put college football's iconic Fifth Down Game to shame, an MLB batter was inexplicably given a four-strike at-bat today.

During today's game between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, Yordan Alvarez stepped to the plate in the bottom of the third inning with his Astros leading 4-0. Rich Hill was on the mound for the Red Sox.

With a 1-0 count, Hill threw a strike that Alvarez didn't swing at to make the count 1-1. On the next pitch, Alvarez hit the ball foul into the infield to make the count 1-2.

On the 1-2 pitch, Alvarez checked his swing, which the umpire ruled a strike - but he did not call Alvarez out. Remarkably, nobody else in the entire stadium seemed to notice that Alvarez should have been called out either.

Alvarez, Hill, the catcher, the Red Sox coaching staff, the commentators in the booth - not one of them noticed.

But the fans have - over 500,000 of them and counting in this video alone.

As you can see by the end of the video, the four strike allowance didn't matter as Alvarez ultimately grounded out.

If it were only the umpire who didn't realize the mistake, it would be one thing. But for none of the people whose jobs rely on knowing the rules of baseball to not notice, it's downright embarrassing.

There's a case to be made that this is worse than the infamous Fifth Down Game between Colorado and Missouri in 1990. At least back then it was harder for officials to communicate with one-another, leading to the officiating error that opened the door for Colorado to win.

This is unacceptable in 2022.

Funny though. Very funny.