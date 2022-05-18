Look: MLB Player Hits Home Run In First Major League At-Bat

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukke brewers on August 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 7-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been the laughing stock of the baseball world for the better part of the past 30 years.

On Tuesday night, it was time for them to get laughed at yet again. Trailing 6-0 to the sub-.500 Chicago Cubs, the Pirates gave up yet another run.

Normally, that's nothing new for Pittsburgh, but this run was somewhat unique. Pinch hitter and third baseman Christopher Morel stepped up to the plate for his first Major League at-bat.

A top-20 prospect for the Cubs, Morel wasn't expected to lock down a big league spot any time soon. However, that could change if he keeps playing the way he did with his first at-bat.

Morel launched a pitch from Chase De Jong into the bleachers.

Check it out.

Chicago went on to win the game 7-0 and improve to 15-20 on the season.