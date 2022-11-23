Look: MLB Player Is Recruiting Aaron Judge Away From Yankees

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

With rumors of Aaron Judge arriving in The Bay on Tuesday, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson put his public pitch in to get Aaron Judge out of pinstripes and into cream, black and orange.

In a recent Instagram story, Yung Joc posted a photo of Judge in a San Francisco uniform captioned: "I got 99 problems... winning ain't One ... We're ready when u are 99" with Drake and Future's "Big Rings" playing in the background.

Pederson's recruitment of Judge got some reaction from fans.

"We are in the social media stage of Judge's free agency," tweeted Andrew Marchand.

"Imagine being the only player to try and recruit him being Joc Pederson. Yeah that’ll get him," a fan laughed.

"As a Yankees diehard, I have to say, I am shocked how many of you want Judge back," another admitted. "If this was George's days as owner, sure. With Hal, if we sign Judge, we are never going to get another player again with him/Stanton/Cole. He's 30 and injury prone. $250M+ will hogtie us for years."

Judge has been connected to the Giants for a while considering he was born in Linden, CA and played in nearby Fresno.