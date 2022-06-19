Look: MLB Player's Father's Day Cleats Are Going Viral

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 20: Father's Day is commemorated on the base pads as the Chicago White Sox play the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 20, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Bob Levey/Getty Images

Every MLB season, players around the league wear special cleats/accessories for Father's Day. But perhaps none have done it better than Nationals pitcher Steve Cishek.

Via MLB.com's Jessica Camerato, Cishek turned a pair of New Balance "dad shoes" into cleats for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

They were a hit on social media.

"These are glorious," one fan replied.

"These are the correct shoes to wear for Father’s Day, well done!" another tweeted at Cishek.

"He wins today," laughed a Nationals fan account.

"Oh I LOVE this," commented a member of the ballclub's communications department.

"I adore the absolute daylights out of this."

"Legend."

"Absolutely phenomenal," tweeted teammate Ben Braymer with a trio of fire emojis.

"*The official shoe of MLB," said D.J. Short.

"Omg," replied the Nationals official handle.

"Need to be lime green from all the yard work by the end of the game," pointed out another.

Understood the assignment for sure.