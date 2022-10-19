Look: MLB Players' Mom Was Too Nervous To Be Interviewed

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 11: A general view of the ballpark during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at PETCO Park on July 11, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola faced off in Game 2 of the NLCS.

This matchup is a dream come true for the two brothers and the rest of their family. Early in the game, Fox Sports sideline reporter Ken Rosenthal went into the crowd to interview the proud parents, A.J. and Stacie Nola.

The Nola father was the only one to answer Rosenthal's questions. The veteran reporter gave the reason for that on Twitter.

"In case you’re wondering, Stacie did not want to be interviewed. Too nervous!" he wrote.

You can't blame Stacie for being nervous. This almost unprecedented scenario no doubt produces a great deal of excitement and conflicting emotions for the entire Nola family.

Austin is 0-1 against his brother in his one at bat so far this afternoon. The Phillies lead the Padres 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth.

Either way this series shakes out, a Nola brother will be in the 2022 World Series.