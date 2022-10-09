Look: MLB Star Bowled A 300 Before The Playoffs

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers flies out in the third inning during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Mookie Betts is ready for the MLB playoffs.

Betts, who's one of the best hitters on the Los Angeles Dodgers, bowled a perfect 300 on Saturday, a day before his 30th birthday.

He'll be hoping that it will be a good omen for the Dodgers as they try to win their second World Series in the last three years.

Betts had a great regular season after he hit .265 with 35 home runs and 82 RBIs. He also had 155 total hits and got walked 55 times.

The Dodgers are set to play the winner of the Padres-Mets series that's going to end on Sunday night. The Padres won Game 1 of the best-of-three series and then the Mets staved off elimination with a Game 2 win on Saturday night.

That series will start on Tuesday of this week.