Look: MLB Star Calls For Rob Manfred’s Firing

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has quickly become one of the most hated men in sports. And now players are calling for his resignation.

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA failed to come to an agreement on Monday. Manfred, as a result, has already begun cancelling games early in the 2022 season. This all could have been avoided if Manfred was a commissioner interested in supporting his players instead of the owners.

New York Mets star Marcus Stroman has a simple message for the rest of the baseball world following Tuesday’s news: “Manfred gotta go.”

Manfred gotta go. — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 1, 2022

Stroman is 100 percent correct. Rob Manfred is ruining baseball. And for a sport already on the decline, that’s horrendous news.

To make matters worse, Manfred lied to the fans on Tuesday when saying he’s actually concerned about the fans.

“’The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list.’ — Rob Manfred, on the day MLB canceled regular-season games, during a league-initiated lockout,” tweeted ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list.” — Rob Manfred, on the day MLB canceled regular-season games, during a league-initiated lockout — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022 This is a complete and utter mess. And it’s a sad day for the sport. This is just the beginning, too.

Rob Manfred is expected to continue cancelling 2022 games to use as leverage against the MLBPA. He’s going to lose thousands of MLB fans in the process.