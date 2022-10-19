Look: MLB Star, SI Swimsuit Model Announce Big Personal News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after scoring off a two RBI single by Alex Verdugo #27 against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on April 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Sports-world power couple Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter are expecting their second child.

The Dodgers outfielder and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model made the announcement with a social media post on Wednesday.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Caiden, last November. They also have a family dog named Junior.

"Caiden and Juniors sibling on the way," Carter wrote on Instagram.

Despite entering the season as overwhelming World Series favorites, Bellinger and the Dodgers were eliminated from the MLB postseason after losing their NLDS matchup to the San Diego Padres.

While this early departure was not doubt a disappointment, Bellinger has quite a bit to look forward to in his non-baseball life.

Congrats to Bellinger and Carter as they enter this exciting new chapter.