Look: MLB Team Has A Message For Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is no longer engaged to former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, so is her Major League Baseball fandom up for grabs?

The legendary artist is a New York native, so it’s probably safe to assume that she will continue to have allegiances to the Yankees. However, another MLB franchise is making a recruiting pitch.

Lopez is rumored to be back with Massachusetts native Ben Affleck, who’s a longtime Red Sox fan. When they were a famous super couple back in the 2000s, Affleck and Lopez attended some games at Fenway Park. She also attended a game at Fenway Park back in 2019 when Rodriguez was working the contest for ESPN.

The Red Sox had a message for Lopez this week.

“To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019,” the Red Sox wrote in their video. “Come back soon. We miss you.”

Lopez has had several connections to the MLB world in recent years. She and Rodriguez attempted to purchase the New York Mets, though the NL East organization went with another bidder in Steve Cohen.

Perhaps we’ll see Lopez at a Red Sox game soon. MLB franchises across the country are starting to open up their attendance policies as we get to June.