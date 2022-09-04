Look: MLB Team Trolled Its Rival During Rain Delay

(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

What's an MLB division rivalry without a little trolling?

While fans sat through a rain delay in Atlanta, Braves Vision tossed up a stream of the Mets vs. Nationals game.

After the final out was recorded, sealing the Mets fate, Truist Park employees started blasting "Narco" across the stadium.

If you're unfamiliar, that is Mets closer Edwin Diaz's now-famous entrance song.

Fans reacted to the scene out of Atlanta on social media.

"Video proof!" replied Mark Owens. "Gotta love it."

"THIS IS GOLDEN," another user commented.

"Lol."

"THIS IS FANTASTIC!!! WELL DONE," another tweeted at the Nationals and Braves.

The pettiness is real.