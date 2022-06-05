Look: MLB Umpire Getting Crushed For Embarrassing Performance

(Photo by Getty Images)

We can't expect MLB umpires to be perfect as accurate as computers when it comes to the strike zone. But one umpire is getting crushed for the litany of wrong calls made in a game yesterday.

During Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, umpire Bruce Dreckman was behind the plate. And his performance left a lot to be desired. Metrics from UmpScorecards.com indicate that he was way off the mark with some of his ball and strike calls.

11 of 119 called balls were true strikes, while eight of 49 called strikes were true balls. He was accurate on just 89-percent of his calls - well below the 94-percent average rate across Major League Baseball.

It got so bad that at one point Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol had a meltdown on the bench where he started cursing Dreckman out. He was rewarded for his passionate tirade with an ejection.

The Cardinals went on to lose the game to the Cubs, 6-1.

Fans weren't kind in the comments either.

Performances behind the plate like this one aren't a regular occurence. But with Major League Baseball getting more and more interested in the idea of computer-generated strikezones, every game like this will add more ammo.

As for the Cardinals, they're still several games ahead in the Wild Card as we head into the summer.

What, if anything, should be done following the performance by Bruce Dreckman yesterday?