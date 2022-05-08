Look: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

(Photo by Getty Images)

An MLB umpire had to leave Sunday afternoon's game following a scary collision to the face.

MLB umpire Ron Kulpa was hit in the face by a foul ball during Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox.

The Associated Press had more details:

Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago's Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground.

Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.

Here's what happened:

Kulpa ended up leaving Sunday's game.

Hopefully everything is OK.