Look: MLB Umpire Made Horrific Strike Call Today

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 05: A shot of a baseball on the mound before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 05, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) Tim Heitman/Getty Images

One MLB umpire decided to make a lot of people mad on Thursday afternoon.

The home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes for the Dodgers-White Sox game when Dylan Cease threw a perfect pitch over the plate. It was a strike in every strike zone, but the ump thought it was a ball.

This is as bad as it gets, especially at the MLB level.

Fans have been clamoring for robot umpires for many years now and that noise is only going to get louder based on this mistake.

The only thing that's really surprising from this clip is that Cease didn't try to argue the call.

Chicago is currently up 1-0 on Los Angeles in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Hopefully, there are no more similar calls like that one for the rest of this game.