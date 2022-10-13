Look: MLB World Reacts To Carlos Correa Decision News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after making a catch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 03, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

On Thursday, Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa reportedly made a decision on his future with the team.

According to multiple reports, Correa plans to opt out of his deal with the Twins. He would have made just over $35 million if he stayed for the 2023 season.

Instead, he'll test free agency once again. Fans flocked to social media to react to the latest news.

"Angels were one of the finalist last year to sign Correa. I’d imagine they’d be in on him again this offseason," one person said.

"The only thing crazier than walking away from $35.1M is banging a trash can to win a World Series," another fan joked.

Most fans aren't surprised by the news.

"I for one, am completely shocked. Stunned. Dumbfounded. (If any part of you thought this wasn't going to happen, you're an idiot) SPEND THIS MONEY ON A QUALITY PITCHING STAFF," a fan said.

Correa batted .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs during the 2022 season.