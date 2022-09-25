Look: MLB World Reacts To Cool Barry Bonds News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 11: Former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds acknowledges the fans during a ceremony to retire his #25 jersey at AT&T Park on August 11, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The world will be watching tonight's Yankees-Red Sox game as slugger Aaron Judge continues his chase of Roger Maris' 61 home runs mark. But another home run champion is going to be watching a lot closer than the rest of us.

On Sunday, ESPN announced that MLB's all-time home runs leader and official single-season home runs record holder Barry Bonds will be the special guest on the KayRod Cast of ESPN's broadcast of the game.

Bonds recently said that he would be excited to see Judge break his single-season home runs record of 73, which he set back in 2001. While Bonds' career remains a source of debate among MLB fans, he still officially holds the single-season and all-time home runs mark.

Fans are excited to see Bonds on the broadcast for Judge's potentially history-making day. While some are dismissing Bonds' presence, others are happy to see their "GOAT" present at the game:

Roger Maris set the home run record with 61 in 1961, breaking the record previously held by Babe Ruth since 1927. Maris' mark has since been surpassed by three players whose careers have all been tarnished by steroid use allegations.

Mark McGwire set the new record of 70 in 1998 during his feud with Sammy Sosa, who finished that same year with 66.

But Barry Bonds put both Sosa and McGwire to shame by setting the new record at 73 in 2001. That mark of 73 is considered by Judge to be the official record even though many believe that Bonds, Sosa and McGwire should all have their records stripped.

One way or another, it will be a history-making day if Judge gets his 61st home run of the season.