Look: MLB World Reacts To Disturbing Fan Fight Video

Another fight took place at a sporting event on Wednesday night.

The San Diego Padres were taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers from Petco Park and two fans weren't seeing eye-to-eye during the game. It led to both of them exchanging punches before an all-out fight broke out.

Here's a video of the fight:

As expected, baseball fans aren't thrilled with seeing another fight break out at a game.

The Dodgers ended up winning that contest, 1-0, and are now 107-48 overall.

The two teams will play again on Thursday night in the final game of this three-game series. Hopefully, there won't be any fights in the stands for this one.

First pitch will be at 9:40 p.m. ET.