Look: MLB World Reacts To Frustrating Mike Trout Video

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 14: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels warms up before playing against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 14, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Mike Trout might have inadvertently summed up the Los Angeles Angeles' entire season during a recent game.

A video has been going viral of Trout appearing to mimic how the Angels pitcher was tipping his pitches. The clip already has over 1.8 million views.

The Angels are 36-41 on the season, during which they've already gone through a 14-game losing streak and fired Joe Maddon. They're six games out of Wild Card contention.

Some MLB fans want him out of the Angels while others are finding it pretty funny that even Trout can see how bad the pitch tipping is. But even more have no sympathy given that he joined the Angels for the money at the expense of a team that was positioned to win a title:

Mike Trout has played his entire MLB career for the Angels and signed a 12-year, $426 million contract with them in 2019.

But in 12 seasons with nine All-Stars, three MVPs and eight Silver Slugger awards, Trout has played just three playoff games. By the way the Angels season has been going, that number isn't going to increase in 2022 either.

That isn't to say that the Angels won't or can't make the improvements to become World Series contenders, but they're not there yet. And Trout can't play at this high of a level forever.

