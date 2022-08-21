Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument

(Photo by Getty Images)

Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.

Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout.

The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media.

"RAWR!!" commented TV anchor Randi Naughton.

"Good for him, the ump show has gotten out of hand," another said. "He’s smirking because he knows umps get away with being terrible and nothing gets done about it."

"Umpires should not be able to throw guys out of important games when they make such terrible calls," another tweeted.

"Umpires on a power trip. Look at his face, he loves that he’s getting the attention. This has GOT to stop. Glad to see Marmol stand up for his player though."

"This is how you get your money's worth," another said. "Got hooked from the dugout but still got a solid minute in almost."

This wasn't the first bad strike call for Bucknor on Sunday.