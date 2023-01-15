Look: MLB World Reacts To Juan Soto Brother Announcement

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Nationals Park on July 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

There's another member of the Soto family that's in the Washington Nationals organization. Juan Soto's brother, Elian, signed with the Nationals on Sunday for $225,000.

He'll also have a scholarship grant of $200,000.

Here's a look at him signing the deal:

Elian is currently unranked in the international signing class but that could quickly change.

Nationals fans will obviously be hoping that he comes close to being as good as his brother was before the team traded him last year.