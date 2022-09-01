Look: MLB World Reacts To The Angel Hernandez Story

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Umpire Angel Hernandez #5 officiates from first base during the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on September 01, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Controversial MLB umpire Angel Hernandez sued the league in 2017, alleging he was discriminated against because he'd not been assigned to a World Series since 2005 and was passed over as crew chief.

The judge presiding over this case ruled in favor of Major League Baseball in March 2021. Hernandez appealed that decision earlier this summer.

In response to this most recent legal filing, MLB revealed a telling claim about the umpire.

The league says Hernandez was on track to oversee the 2018 World Series before he was overturned three times at first base on video reviews during Game 3 of that year’s AL Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this claim.

"Good grief. MLB's response makes it beyond clear that they're aware that Angel Hernandez is terrible at his job. Whether it's the umpire's union or MLB's institutional inertia keeping him employed, idk, but it's long past time to move on. He's an embarrassment to the game," one fan said.

"Dude had 5 challenges at 1st base, three overturned before the 5th inning. And he still has a job and everyone else is wrong…" another wrote.

"Angel Hernandez is the absolute worst umpire ever," another said.

“Hernández has not presented, and the record does not contain, a scintilla of evidence that MLB’s actions were based on his race or national origin,” MLB wrote in a 58-page filing Wednesday, per AP News.

This story certainly doesn't help Hernandez's case as one of the most highly-criticized umpires in the league.