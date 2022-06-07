Look: MLB World Reacts To The Joe Maddon Firing

The Los Angeles Angels have made a massive change in the dugout.

They have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as manager and Phil Nevin has been named as interim manager.

This comes as the Angels are in the midst of a 12-game losing streak.

It didn't take long for fans to react to this massive news dump.

There were a lot of high expectations for the Angels this season and they looked like they were on their way to meeting them before this massive losing streak happened.

Los Angeles started out the season with a 27-17 record and had the eighth-best record in baseball. Since then, they've lost 12 in a row and are now 27-29.

The Angels haven't made the playoffs since 2014, despite having Mike Trout each season, who's arguably the best player in baseball.

It's now up to Nevin to turn this season around as the Angels are 8 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros for first in the AL West.