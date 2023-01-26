Look: MLB World Reacts To Thursday's Orioles Trade

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 29: A general view during the second inning of the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 29, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-hander Cole Irvin in a trade with the Oakland A's, per ESPN NFL insider Jeff Passan.

The A's will receive infield prospect Darell Hernaiz and right-hander Kyle Virbitsky in exchange.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this trade.

"Dang did not see this coming, but good luck to Irvin. Did a great job of establishing himself the past couple years after being acquired for cash considerations," one fan wrote.

"Love this move by my O’s," another said.

"Nice return for Irvin. Personally think Hernaiz is majorly underrated," another added.

"I like this move! Orioles needed a LH starter, Irvin was quite good until September last year. He’s a good finesse pitcher who can pitch to contact with a good defense behind him," another wrote.

Irvin spent the past two seasons with the A's. In 2022, he notched a 3.98 ERA and a career-high 128 strikeouts through 30 games and 181.0 innings pitched. The 28-year-old pitcher went 9-13 on the season.