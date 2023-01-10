Look: MLB World Reacts To Trevor Story Announcement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox hits a double during the second inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox could be in the market for a shortstop after the latest Trevor Story news.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the two-time All-Star is expected miss around 4-6 months after undergoing UCL surgery in his throwing elbow as an alternative to Tommy John.

This comes after the BoSox already lost star SS Xavier Boegarts to the San Diego Padres in free agency.

Here's what the MLB world had to say about the Story update on Tuesday:

"The Red Sox announced that Trevor Story underwent a successful bracing procedure on his UCL and is expected to miss time," reported B/R Walk-Off.

"Red Sox infielder Trevor Story yesterday underwent a successful internal bracing procedure of the right ulnar collateral ligament (elbow)," Boston tweeted this afternoon. "Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas."

"Trevor Story just found out he needed Tommy John?" asked Gary Sheffield Jr. "If he's known, why wait until January for surgery? Must've have multiple opinions telling him to pass on the surgery or something."

"My reaction to the Trevor Story news:" a fan replied.

Story played in 94 games with the Sox last season after signing a six-year, $140 million deal to come to Boston where he batted .238 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI.