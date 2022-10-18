Look: MLB World Reacts To Viral Padres Fan Video

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 11: A general view of the ballpark during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at PETCO Park on July 11, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

A video of a few excited San Diego Padres fans is going viral on social media.

The group of fans got in front of the camera for Good Morning San Diego on Tuesday — the day of the Padres' Game 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The fans sang an interesting song about the upcoming NLCS series.

Take a look at the viral clip here:

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this video.

"Phillies in 4," one fan wrote.

"This is so embarrassing to that fan base..." another said.

"I've never said this before but man I hope the Phillies win," another said.

The Padres earned a trip to the NCLS with series wins over the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies punched their ticket with wins over the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves.

Tonight's game will begin at 8:03 p.m. ET in San Diego.