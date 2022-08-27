Look: MLB World Reacts To Wild Aroldis Chapman News

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on May 9, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

After struggling for the better part of the last few weeks, it finally looked like the New York Yankees were headed in the right direction.

Aaron Judge found his rhythm again, the team welcomed Giancarlo Stanton back and they're in the midst of a five-game winning streak. However, the good news ended on Saturday night.

According to a report from Jack Curry of YES, star pitcher Aroldis Chapman is headed to the IL. That's not even the worst part of the story. According to Curry, Chapman is headed to the IL because of an infection in his leg that stemmed from him getting a tattoo.

Fans weren't thrilled.

"ARE WE FOR REAL????" one Yankees fan said.

"the first time i’ll ever laugh at an IL stint," another fan said.

"Man, one guy on the IL from a tattoo and another guy tests positive for steroids because of a haircut. Been a weird month for major leaguers and parlors," said a third fan.

What do you think of the Chapman news?