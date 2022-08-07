Look: MLB World Reacts To Wild Braves, Mets Fan Fight
It wouldn't be a sporting event without at least one fight breaking out.
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves played in Flushing on Saturday night and it's no secret that the two teams don't like each other.
That led to a couple of fans having some words with each other before some punches were thrown. The Mets fan knocked the Braves fan out and it was all caught on video:
Baseball fans weren't happy with the behavior of these individuals. After all, it's only a sporting event.
We'll have to see if all of these fans get a ban since this is not what most people want to see at sporting events.
The Mets ended up notching their 69th win of the season after beating the Braves 6-2.