Look: Mo Donegal Wins 2022 Belmont Stakes

ELMONT, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Mo Donegal #6 with Irad Ortiz Jr. up wins the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 11, 2022 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Mo Donegal has won the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.

The winning horse entered the race with 5/2 odds and finished as the event's champion — claiming the win by more than a full length. 

This win marks Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher's fourth victory at the Belmont Stakes.

Take a look at the finish here:

Mo Donegal won the race over seven other horses. This event marked the end of the Triple Crown season.

We The People was favored heading into the race at 2-1.

Early Voting, the winner of the Preakness, did not participate in today's race. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike finished the race in sixth place.