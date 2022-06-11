Look: Mo Donegal Wins 2022 Belmont Stakes

Mo Donegal has won the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.

The winning horse entered the race with 5/2 odds and finished as the event's champion — claiming the win by more than a full length.

This win marks Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher's fourth victory at the Belmont Stakes.

Take a look at the finish here:

Mo Donegal won the race over seven other horses. This event marked the end of the Triple Crown season.

We The People was favored heading into the race at 2-1.

Early Voting, the winner of the Preakness, did not participate in today's race. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike finished the race in sixth place.