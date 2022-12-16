Look: Model Interested In Tom Brady Shares New Racy Photo

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, NFL legend Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce from one another.

In the weeks that followed, several women have stepped forward showing interest in the future Hall of Fame quarterback. One of those was model Veronika Rajek, who hasn't been hiding her affinity for Brady.

Rajek's recent photos have been making the rounds on social media after she made an appearance at a Buccaneers game.

Now she's ready for the holidays.

"Counting days to Christmas," she said in the post.

Rajek went viral earlier this month after a post she published revealing her love for Brady.

"I saw the LEGEND 🏈and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the 🐐🏈❤️‍🔥 @tombrady thank you for an amazing show 🏈🔥 #GOATFOREVER," she wrote.

Will the duo become a couple?