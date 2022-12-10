Look: Moment Between These 2 World Cup Fans Going Viral
There have been no shortage of viral moments from this year's World Cup in Qatar and this moment between a couple during Friday's Croatia-Brazil game added to that.
While holding up his phone so his partner could adjust her makeup, a man thought he was slick winking at a passer-by. And well...
Here's what folks on social media had to say about it heading into the weekend:
"The look of fear in his face lmaoooo."
"Exactly," a user replied.
"She's just like me fr," another commented.
"THIS IS A REALITY SHOW," a fan tweeted in all-caps.
"She was looking down but knew he was on some BS. Women >>>>."
"Me and who," another said.
"This should be submitted as proof of a sixth sense."
"Typical Red Bull racing fan."
"She’s me and I’m her, no words just a simple stare to get the point across," another tweeted.
Real life superpowers.