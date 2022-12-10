Look: Moment Between These 2 World Cup Fans Going Viral

There have been no shortage of viral moments from this year's World Cup in Qatar and this moment between a couple during Friday's Croatia-Brazil game added to that.

While holding up his phone so his partner could adjust her makeup, a man thought he was slick winking at a passer-by. And well...

Here's what folks on social media had to say about it heading into the weekend:

"The look of fear in his face lmaoooo."

"Exactly," a user replied.

"She's just like me fr," another commented.

"THIS IS A REALITY SHOW," a fan tweeted in all-caps.

"She was looking down but knew he was on some BS. Women >>>>."

"Me and who," another said.

"This should be submitted as proof of a sixth sense."

"Typical Red Bull racing fan."

"She’s me and I’m her, no words just a simple stare to get the point across," another tweeted.

Real life superpowers.