Look: Montrezl Harrell Appears To React To Luke Kennard’s Contract

The NBA world was shocked after reports were released that the Los Angeles Clippers had signed Luke Kennard to a massive four-year, $64 million contract on Monday afternoon.

Fans, analysts and players from around the league were befuddled by the decision. LA had just acquired Kennard in a three-team deal between the Pistons and Nets earlier this month. The Clippers agreed to the shockingly-large deal after watching the former Duke star play in three preseason games where he averaged just 7.3 points.

No one is likely more confused and disrespected by this move than Montrezl Harrell.

Right after the news was released yesterday, Harrell took to Twitter — seemingly reacting to the puzzling contract.

😂😂😂😂 OK! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) December 21, 2020

Montrezl Harrell left the Clippers in late November to join the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers. The 2019 NBA Sixth Man of the Year claimed to be willing to return this year, but the feeling reportedly wasn’t mutual in the Clippers’ front office.

“Apparently not, if I’m on the other side,” Harrell told ESPN in response to questions about his Clippers return. “I feel that if you spend your career in any place long enough, you’re going to want to still keep playing there and keep growing there. So, of course I still have great respect for those guys and for that organization. But like I said, as far as they wanted me back, obviously it doesn’t seem that way, does it?”

Harrell reportedly called his 2020 signing with the Lakers a “business decision.”

The reigning NBA champs signed the power forward to a two-year, $18.9 million deal — pennies compared to Kennard’s Clippers deal.

Montrezl Harrell averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds last year compared to Kennard’s 15.8 and 3.5.

The two will face off tonight at 10 p.m. E.T. as the Lakers take on the Clippers in the NBA season opener.