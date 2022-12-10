Look: Morocco Made World Cup History Today

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Badr Benoun of Morocco celebrates after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Francois Nel/Getty Images

The Moroccan national team just made some incredible history for both its country and continent on Saturday.

With Saturday's 1-0 win over Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinal, Morocco became the first African team to break through and make the round-of-4.

The soccer world celebrated the milestone victory across social media.

"MOROCCO ARE THE FIRST AFRICAN TEAM TO REACH THE WORLD CUP SEMIFINALS," B/R Football tweeted in all-caps.

"Morocco are the 1st African nation to advance to the World Cup semifinals," shared ESPN Stats & Info. Noting, "It's just the 3rd country outside of Europe/South America to reach the semis, last done by South Korea in 2002."

"Proud," said German soccer player Mesut Özil. "What a team! What an achievement for the African continent & the Muslim world. Great to see such a fairytale is still possible in modern football - this will give so many people so much power & hope."

"Morocco are magic," remarked Caoimhe O'Neill. "What a team."

"You love to see this," tweeted Carli Lloyd. "No one could have imagined the run Morocco are having. So inspirational. This truly is the beautiful game."

History in Qatar!