Look: Morocco Made World Cup History Today
The Moroccan national team just made some incredible history for both its country and continent on Saturday.
With Saturday's 1-0 win over Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinal, Morocco became the first African team to break through and make the round-of-4.
The soccer world celebrated the milestone victory across social media.
"MOROCCO ARE THE FIRST AFRICAN TEAM TO REACH THE WORLD CUP SEMIFINALS," B/R Football tweeted in all-caps.
"Morocco are the 1st African nation to advance to the World Cup semifinals," shared ESPN Stats & Info. Noting, "It's just the 3rd country outside of Europe/South America to reach the semis, last done by South Korea in 2002."
"Proud," said German soccer player Mesut Özil. "What a team! What an achievement for the African continent & the Muslim world. Great to see such a fairytale is still possible in modern football - this will give so many people so much power & hope."
"Morocco are magic," remarked Caoimhe O'Neill. "What a team."
"You love to see this," tweeted Carli Lloyd. "No one could have imagined the run Morocco are having. So inspirational. This truly is the beautiful game."
History in Qatar!