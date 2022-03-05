Look: Most Expensive Ticket For Duke vs. North Carolina Game

Earlier this week, the sports world discovered the average ticket cost to attend Coach K’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium is more expensive than the average cost was to attend Super Bowl 56. That fact, in and of itself, is absurd. However, you’re not going to believe how pricey the most expensive ticket to attend tonight’s classic ACC rivalry game is.

According to StubHub, the most expensive ticket to attend Coach K’s final regular-season game on Saturday night is as much as $79,988. Yes, you read that right. The same amount that one could use as a sizable down payment on a home, or to buy an expensive sports car.

The demand to attend Saturday night’s Duke vs. North Carolina game is clearly high, which shouldn’t be a surprise. This is on par with Derek Jeter’s last game as a Yankee or the late Kobe’s last as a Laker.

Ticket prices for Duke vs. UNC are going for up to $79,988 for Coach K's last home game. WOW 😳 (via @StubHub) pic.twitter.com/jdyQo5NADy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2022

We can try and spin this however we’d like, but this is just flat-out absurd. Ticket prices are out of control as of late. And it’s unfortunate.

Attendance at college sports games is on the decline, especially in college football. Ticket prices continue to surge, as do concession prices. It’s no wonder attendance is down.

Saturday night’s Duke-UNC game, however, is expected to be packed. Fans are willing to pay top dollar to see Coach K coaching at Cameron Indoor Stadium for one last time.