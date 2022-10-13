Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History

AVONDALE, AZ - MARCH 11: Team owner Sarah Burgess talks with Bridget Burgess, driver of the #88 HMH Construction Chevrolet, before the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 on March 11, 2022 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race.

Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget Burgess' team, will be competing for the first time this season and will be competing against her daughter in her first race of the season. It will be the first time that a mother-daughter duo competes on a NASCAR or ARCA circuit.

“The historic moment definitely would be one of those standout moments,” Sarah Burgess told ARCARacing.com. “I will admit, though, I’m also the type of person who does something because I want to do it. I chose to be in the automotive industry because I’m fascinated by it, not because I wanted to be a girl in the industry.

“I just really want to go do one of these races. See how it feels, and go out there and be competitive.”

Sarah Burgess is the pit crew chief for BMI Racing, which oversees Bridget Burgess' racing career on the ARCA circuit. Unfortunately, due to financial reasons, Sarah is often the one who does all of Bridget's pit crew duties herself.

However, Sarah Burgess was finally able to secure enough sponsorships to race her own car this season on the ARCA Menards Series West.

Bridget Burgess is enjoying one of her best seasons in ARCA. She has a career-high four top 10 finishes this season, and tied her career-best by finishing seventh at the Portland 112 in June.

And tomorrow they'll be racing together with their eyes on winning.