Look: Mother Of Ohio State Kicker Has A Message For Fans

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Noah Ruggles #95 of the Ohio State Buckeyes lines up to attempt a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes nearly upset the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal showdown.

The game came down to one final kick as Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard attempt in the final seconds. Unfortunately, Ruggles missed the kick wide left and Georgia won the game by a final score of 42-41.

The Ohio State kicker received some criticism on social media after his miss. However, there were also those who offer support for Ruggles in a tough moment.

His mother, Jackie, took to social media to thank the Ohio State fans who offered support.

“Thank you Buckeye Nation for the overwhelming support,” she wrote. “I know the loss breaks every Buckeye heart, and I appreciate the grace many of you have shown. Noah takes full responsibility for the miss. He will be grateful to his coaches and teammates who, week after week, put him in a position to be successful.

“For every person who works so hard for this team, in whatever role you play, thank you! Noah will speak to how Ryan Day and Parker Fleming changed his life," she continued. "I am so thankful he was led by great coaches who were also great men. When my dad was at UPMC in Pittsburgh which was the last week of his life here, he watched film of Noah making 50+ kick in his junior year of high school. He said it would be his dream to see him kick at Ohio State. I thank God my dad's dream came true. It has been an amazing two years! Buckeye forever.”

Ruggles may not have made that kick, but he doesn't deserve the full weight of the blame for the loss.