Look: Mother Of Travis, Jason Kelce Announces Which Title Game She'll Attend

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Kelce family will be quite busy this weekend.

Jason Kelce and the Eagles will face the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET. A few hours later, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Jason and Travis, told P.J. Ziegler of Fox8 her plans for this weekend. It turns out she'll be in the City of Brotherly Love this Sunday.

“I decided, all right I’m going to go to the Chiefs-Jags game, because that’s never happened before, and see that, and then go to the championship for Jason," Donna Kelce told Ziegler.

Once the 49ers-Eagles game comes to an end, Donna will get ready to watch Travis take on the Bengals.

“I will immediately find a bar close to The Linc on Broad Street, after the Eagles game, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs versus Cincinnati Bengals game,” she said.

If the Eagles and Chiefs punch their tickets to the Super Bowl, that might put the Kelce family in a tough spot.

On the other hand, it would give the Kelce family a lot to talk about until Feb. 12.