Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.

In the months since his comments, the football world has wondered who he was talking about. Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill and others were all named as possible choices.

However, the recent tampering punishment handed down from the NFL to the Miami Dolphins suggests it could have been Ryan Fitzpatrick - who was the QB for the Dolphins at the time.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman is convinced that Fitzmagic is the quarterback Brady was talking about.

It's unlikely the Dolphins stuck with Fitzpatrick over Brady, though, so this suggestion might not hold much water.

In the end, Brady made the correct decision by joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and winning a Super Bowl in his first season there.