Look: Myles Garrett Announces Update After Suffering Injury In Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett was in the Pro Bowl Games this past weekend but probably wishes he wasn't after the injury he sustained.

Garrett suffered a toe injury during the two-hand touch portion of the Pro Bowl. Fortunately, the x-rays came back negative for any damage.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Garrett gave an update on his status after the injury. He thanked everyone for checking in on him but said he's doing well.

"Me reading the Pro Bowl script (laughing emoji) Appreciate everyone checking in, we are all good over here. Go Browns," Garrett wrote.

Nevertheless, a lot of people were made uncomfortable with seeing a team's star player suffer any kind of injury playing a non-contact version of football.

While it's impossible to keep players from getting injured just going about their daily lives (Garrett himself was hurt in a car wreck), some have treated this as yet another sign that the Pro Bowl simply needs to go away.

There were some pretty nasty injuries in past Pro Bowls, which led to a decrease in the level of physicality in recent years.

That all culminated in the Pro Bowl game itself being turned from an exhibition game that at least had the feel of an NFL game to what is tantamount to a scrimmage with slightly more contact.

At least Garrett is okay.