Look: Myles Garrett's Message For Steelers Is Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns exits the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is looking forward to Week 18's game against the division rival Steelers.

With a win next Sunday, Pittsburgh can secure a 16th straight winning season under Mike Tomlin and keep its playoff hopes alive. But that's not happening if Garrett has anything to say about it.

Telling ESPN's Jake Trotter, "We consider them our rivals. … if we can't make it, we're definitely going to make sure those guys can't. … We’re going to do everything in our power."

Fans reacted to the All-Pro's comments to start the week.

"They don’t even consider us rivals," a Cleveland fan admitted.

"That’s what I’m talking about!!!!" another replied.

"Then go out there and win," another tweeted. "We’ve seen this movie before."

"He said they 'live for moments like these' I wish they would live for moments like actually getting in the playoffs," another user cried.

"I endorse this level of hating."

The Browns won the first matchup back in Week 3. They'll look to play spoiler once again come Sunday.