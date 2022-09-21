Skip to main content
Look: "Mystery Woman" Spotted With Bryson DeChambeau Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

SUGAR GROVE, IL - SEPTEMBER 18: LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau with his girlfriend Hunter Nugent leave in a golf cart for the shot gun start during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, former PGA Tour star turned LIV Golf series golfer Bryson DeChambeau made headlines.

The major champion was spotted with a new "mystery woman" which had the internet trying to figure out who it was. As it turns out, he was spotted with Lilia Schneider, a sophomore at Marian University where she's a member of the golf team.

Ever since fans learned who she was, the golfing world has taken to her social media accounts. Earlier this summer she posted a photo for the Fourth of July which had people talking.

Schneider could become the next great Instagram golf influencer with the likes of Paige Spiranac and Claire Hogle.