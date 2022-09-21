Look: "Mystery Woman" Spotted With Bryson DeChambeau Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Over the weekend, former PGA Tour star turned LIV Golf series golfer Bryson DeChambeau made headlines.
The major champion was spotted with a new "mystery woman" which had the internet trying to figure out who it was. As it turns out, he was spotted with Lilia Schneider, a sophomore at Marian University where she's a member of the golf team.
Ever since fans learned who she was, the golfing world has taken to her social media accounts. Earlier this summer she posted a photo for the Fourth of July which had people talking.
Schneider could become the next great Instagram golf influencer with the likes of Paige Spiranac and Claire Hogle.